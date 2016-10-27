Kisumu’s two biggest hospitals ailing

Corporate News

A patient recuperates at Jaramogi Hospital in Kisumu County. The local government is building and equipping health centres to ease congestion. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

A number of hospitals in Kisumu lack basic items and drugs four years after devolution, testing the gains of putting the crucial sector in the hands of regional governments.

The county’s two leading hospitals, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral and Kisumu County Hospital are congested, lack mosquito nets, drugs, gloves and beds.

In some instances, patients are sent home to buy syringes, drugs and even cotton wool to dress wounds.

In the maternity ward patients share beds with their babies. Jaramogi, the largest and the only referral facility in western Kenya, was on the spot last month for keeping patients on the corridors while some were lying on the floor.

Similarly Kisumu County hospital attracted bad publicity for admitting three women and their children in one bed.

Doctors and nurses at the hospitals who spoke to Business Daily yesterday said the conditions were discouraging.

“There are instances where we have been forced to spread mattresses on the floor for patients.”

“Kisumu governor Jack Ranguma, as chair of the health committee in the Council of Governors, should be an example and manage the hospitals the way he has done with health workers,” said a nurse at the Kisumu County Hospital who sought anonymity.

County Health Executive Elizabeth Ogaja acknowledged the problems in the hospitals and said work to improve the situation was in progress.

“There are quite a number of things that we have done since the devolution though challenges are still there,” she told journalists in Kisumu on Thursday.

She said the county would build and equip health centres to decongest the main hospitals.

Dr Ogaja said the construction of a new maternity wing at Kisumu Country Hospital would ease congestion.

“The only wing that needs to be decongested is the maternity wing come next year, women will [be smiling,” said.