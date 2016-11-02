Home Corporate News

Naivas buys out Nakuru-based retailer

A Naivas Supermarket branch. The buyout gives the company a presence in Nakuru’s central business district. PHOTO | FILE

By VICTOR JUMA, vjuma@ke.nationmedia.com

Posted  Wednesday, November 2   2016 at  14:27

Naivas Supermarket has acquired Nakuru-based Rihab Supermarket as part of its expansion across the country.

The buyout raises the retailer’s branches to 39 and gives the company a presence in Nakuru’s central business district.

“The Nakuru market has been growing consistently over time and there has been overwhelming demand to have presence in the town centre,” Peter Mukuha, the operations manager at Naivas said in a statement.

The retailer says it will open new stores in Thika, Kericho and Nairobi’s Utawala, Kiambu Road, Kawangware and Mountain View by February next year.

Naivas’ expansion comes at a time when most other supermarkets are reporting losses and mounting debt distress, signalling turbulence in the formal retail sector.
