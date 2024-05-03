Former NSE chief Geoffrey Odundo joins CPF Group on advisory role

Former Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) chief executive officer Geoffrey Odundo has joined financial services provider CPF Group in an advisory role.

The firm provides a retirement benefits scheme, trust fund, and administration services.

“Mr Odundo, an esteemed leader in the African financial markets, will play a pivotal role in CPF’s strategic expansion into new markets across the Pan-African region,” CPF said in a statement.

Mr Odundo led the NSE for nine years until February 2024 during which he oversaw the expansion of products on offer to investors at the bourse, including the establishment of the region’s first derivatives market.

Prior to his NSE tenure, Mr Odundo was the managing director and CEO of Kingdom Securities Limited, Co-optrust Investment Services, and Co-op Consultancy Services, which are all subsidiaries of the Co-operative Bank of Kenya Limited.

He still holds positions in high-level boards and committees, including the Africa Stock Exchanges Association and the World Federation of Exchanges.

As an executive advisor, Mr Odundo is expected to focus on identifying strategic opportunities for growth and ensuring that the CPF Group remains at the forefront of financial innovation and service excellence on the continent.

“We are honoured to welcome Geoffrey Odundo to our team. His unparalleled expertise and vision for financial markets in Africa will be invaluable as we pursue our goals of expanding into new markets and enhancing our service offerings across the continent.