Naivas to spend Sh470m on expansion, buys Nakuru rival

A Naivas branch in Nakuru. The retailer has announced fresh expansion plans. PHOTO | FILE

Naivas Supermarket is investing about Sh470 million to expand its branch network across the country as competition in the formal retail sector intensifies.

The company recently acquired Nakuru-based Rihab Supermarket for an estimated Sh70 million and is set to spend the remaining Sh400 million in opening new stores in Thika, Kericho and Nairobi’s Utawala, Kiambu Road, Kawangware and Moutain View by February next year.

Naivas is the latest to announce fresh expansion plans after Botswana retailer Choppies said it is investing Sh754.7 million in Ukwala Supermarkets in which it acquired a 75 per cent stake earlier this year.

The multinational says in its latest trading update that it will invest the cash to open 12 more stores in the local subsidiary over three years.

Naivas says the takeover of Rihab Supermarket gives it a presence in Nakuru’s central business district and raises the number of its branches to 39.

“The Nakuru market has been growing consistently over time and there has been overwhelming demand to have presence in the town centre,” Willy Kimani, the chief commercial officer at Naivas said in a statement.

“We believe that the store will be a great success and eventually at maturity contribute three per cent of total revenue.”

Naivas has an existing store along Nakuru’s Nairobi Road which is outside the town’s CBD, with the acquisition of Rihab giving it a strategic presence in the town centre on Oginga Odinga Street.

Naivas’ expansion comes at a time when several other supermarkets are reporting losses and mounting debt distress, signalling turbulence in the formal retail sector.

Retailers have come under pressure from high operating costs, mounting supplier dues, and margin pressures that have pushed two firms to the red.

“The retail market has seen great challenges more so within the last two years but all is being done to ensure consistency and that expansion is well within limit not to strain operating capital,” Mr Kimani said.

Troubled Uchumi had to battle a winding up suit early this year, triggered by mounting suppliers’ dues amounting to Sh3.6 billion.

The Nairobi proselytised retailer reported an after­-tax loss of Sh3.4 billion in the year to June 2015 following a decline in revenue coupled with impairments for “cooked books.”