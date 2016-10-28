Nakumatt seeks deep pocketed investor to buy 25 per cent stake

Corporate News

Nakumatt managing director Atul Shah. PHOTO | FILE

Retail chain Nakumatt is closing in on a deal to sell a significant stake to a strategic investor in what insiders said is part of a plan to retire the supermarket chain’s rising debt burden.

Nakumatt, which is Kenya’s biggest retail chain with 61 stores across East Africa, said talks were at an “advanced stage” to sell a 25 per cent stake or more to an investor.

Nakumatt said its owners were on course to finalising the share sale — which has been in the works since 2009 — in a matter of weeks.

“Barring any eventualities, this deal will be closed in a few weeks with full disclosure once done,” Neel Shah, the business development director at Nakumatt Holdings, told Business Daily in an interview. The executive is a son of Atul Shah, Nakumatt’s managing director.

The family-owned business declined to disclose the identity of the suitors, citing “client confidentiality,” but promised to publicly announce details once the deal is closed.

Nakumatt’s gross debt more than tripled to Sh15 billion in February 2015 from Sh4.2 billion in 2011, piling pressure on operations and resulting in long payment delays to suppliers.

“This equity fund will help retire existing funding tools, including bank loans and related debts,” said Mr Shah.

The planned sale of a stake to the strategic investor was mooted in 2009 when a consortium of investors led by London-based private equity fund Satya Capital — associated with Sudanese billionaire Mo Ibrahim — expressed interest but the deal fell through.

Nakumatt’s decision to tie-up with a strategic investor means the retail chain has abandoned earlier plans to raise capital through an initial public offering at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Family-owned

Kenya’s top-tier retailers — Nakumatt, Tuskys and Naivas — are family-owned, making them prime targets for acquisition by PE funds and foreign supermarket chains.

Troubled Uchumi Supermarkets is the only listed retailer in East Africa.

Nakumatt, with 42 outlets in Kenya, is majority-owned by the Shah family (92.3 per cent) and Hotnet Ltd — a company associated with former Kilome MP John Harun Mwau.

This means the sale of a 25 per cent stake will still leave the Shah family as majority shareholder.