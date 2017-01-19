State House in crisis meeting as maize price hits 5-year high

Corporate News

Cattle graze on a maize crop destroyed by drought at Mwitoti village, Mumias, on January 7. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday met his top advisers to discuss a rapid response plan for the drought that is ravaging parts Kenya even as the price of maize flour — the country’s staple — hit a five-year high with the sharp drop in grain supply countrywide.

Cabinet secretaries in charge of Treasury, Devolution and Agriculture alongside top bureaucrats in the three ministries met the President at State House, Nairobi to brief him on the response plan they are said to have crafted during a late night meeting on Tuesday.

State House said Mr Kenyatta had received a preliminary report on the famine situation and agreed to meet the team again on January 27 when it is expected to submit a detailed report on the unfolding crisis.

“The national government will realign its budget to address the situation and county governments should also come up with measures aimed at curtailing the situation,” said the statement from State House.

Millers said the rapid rise in the price of maize flour was being driven by the fact that a 90kg bag of maize is now selling at Sh3,400 compared to Sh2,800 last year.

“This is the highest price in the last five years and the cost will continue to rise due to a tightening supply of maize in the market,” said Nick Hutchinson, the chairman of the Cereal Millers Association.

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich, his Devolution counterpart, Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Willy Bett (Agriculture) on Tuesday met at the Treasury in a sitting that lasted up to midnight to craft a response to the rising cost of maize and are expected to issue a comprehensive statement today.

Highest price

A 2kg packet of maize flour is now retailing at more than Sh113 in Nairobi, with the highest price of Sh121 recorded at Nakumatt supermarkets. A similar packet of maize retailed at Sh90 in January last year.

The maize flour price inflation crisis is underlined by the fact that as late as last month a 2kg packet retailed at an average of Sh97.

Kenya was last hit by a maize flour crisis in 2011 when a 2kg packet retailed at Sh140 in the wake of a serious shortage of maize. This was the highest maize flour price to have been registered in a decade.

On Wednesday the authorities insisted that the country has enough maize to last up to June, pointing to the fact that farmers in the country’s grain basket North Rift region harvested its crop in October and sold most of it to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Millers, however, maintained that there is an acute maize shortage in the local market.