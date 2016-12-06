Striking KQ technical staff promised January pay rise

Corporate News

A Kenya Airways Dreamliner B787 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya Airways’ technical staff agreed to call off Monday’s strike after chief executive Mbuvi Ngunze promised to review their pay and allowances beginning next month.

Details of the truce are contained in a memorandum Mr Ngunze wrote on Monday evening, which also promised to change the working shift patterns in a fortnight, meeting one of the key demands of the striking staff.

Mr Ngunze also promised not to reprimand any employees who took part in the industrial action as long as they “go back to work immediately.”

“This (pay structure and flight allowances) review is awaiting detailed deliberation by the board’s human resource committee as it has implications on staff remuneration,” Mr Ngunze said, adding that he expected to have the board’s position by the third week of January 2017.

“At that point, I will be able to more formally communicate on the changes proposed. This may not affect all staff, but will take into account the current realities.”

A section of KQ’s engineers on Monday downed their tools demanding better pay, reinstatement of allowances and management changes, occasioning flight delays and cancellations that inconvenienced thousands of passengers.

Passengers flying to Juba, Abuja, Dar es Salaam and Addis Ababa were among those affected, but the situation improved later in the day allowing 51 out of 58 scheduled flights to take off.

Operations at the airline’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) hub were back to normal on Tuesday.

The strike was preceded by a November 29 letter the engineers wrote to KQ chairman Michael Joseph complaining of poor pay, which they described as the lowest locally and internationally.

The engineers, who are in charge of aircraft maintenance, refuelling and take-off approvals, also sought to have their working shifts amended to reduce fatigue and maximise productivity.

The memorandum to Mr Joseph also called for clarity in the management structure, indicating that employees are currently working under an unclear managerial structure that is characterised by duplication of roles.

Further, the engineers wanted improvements to their shift schedules, a demand Mr Ngunze has promised to implement in the next two weeks when streamlining the change-over from the system which is in place.

“I have agreed that for now, we will implement the block shift with back up. We need at least two weeks for implementation of modalities and change,” he said.