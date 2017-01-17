Tullow strikes more oil in Turkana ahead of early export plan

Corporate News

A Tullow Oil oil rig in Lokichar basin, Turkana County. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya has hit another oil bonanza, taking the country closer to hitting one billion barrels of recoverable reserves.

British explorer Tullow Oil on Tuesday announced more finds at the Erut-1 well in Turkana basin, in what is set to lift the country’s estimates of the black gold from 750 million barrels.

“We are on track with our 1 billion+ barrels of oil target,” the firm said in a statement, citing ongoing exploration works.

The latest find involved drilling vertically through 25 metres of rock reservoir holding oil, which is similar to 25 metres of net oil pay.

Tullow, however, declined to disclose the amount of barrels struck.

“We cannot yet extrapolate exactly how much oil that is but it’s very encouraging,” the explorer said in response to queries from the Business Daily.

Early export

Tullow struck Kenya’s first oil in Turkana’s Lokichar basin in 2012 and followed it with a string of other finds that have put the country on the path to becoming an oil producer.

The company is set to start churning 2,000 barrels of crude oil daily for early small-scale exports in June as part of Kenyan government’s plan to test the global market.

The explorer last April announced another find that elevated Kenya’s recoverable reserves by 25 per cent from 600 million barrels to 750 million barrels.

The latest wet well, Erut-1, was a virgin exploration field (wildcat well) without previous record for oil reserves.