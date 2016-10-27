UK firm Turner & Townsend opens Nairobi office

Corporate News

UK conglomerate, Turner & Townsend, has set up a regional hub in Nairobi with an eye on State infrastructure projects.

The global construction and management consultants Turner & Townsend is eyeing the natural Resources sector where it hopes to be involved in setting up infrastructure to support the oil and gas sector.

The firm has had a presence in Africa for 34 years and is currently involved in over 40 projects in various sectors that include the telecoms, oil and gas, infrastructure, housing, health, education, and hotel and leisure.

Turner & Townsend started out as a quantity survey firm in 1946 and has grown to a network of 97 offices worldwide over the years.

“Kenya has its ‘Vision 2030’ ambitions to create infrastructure and they have recently set up and gazetted a public private partnership (PPP) framework that is backed by a Presidential Delivery Unit.

We have a strong skill set to be able to offer services in this space, and in terms of property we are currently engaged with General Electric, Shelter Afrique and Aga Khan Health Services,” said Turner & Townsend - Country Manager, Daimon Keith.

The firm says that in achieving growth it has laid a strategy that incorporates Southern African Development Community, East African Community (EAC) and West Africa hubs.