Uber suspends driver accused of passenger attack

Taxi-hailing firm Uber has suspended a driver after an alleged attack on a passenger was made public on Thursday.

Mary Gichuki had claimed on a social media that a driver (name withheld for legal reasons) assaulted her after a disagreement over fare.

Ms Gichuki was allegedly taking her five-year old daughter to a school along Ngong Road when the incident occurred around Kinoo, on the outskirts of Nairobi.

She claimed the driver became violent after she rejected his attempt to charge fare without using the Uber app. By her account, a disagreement arose afterwards leading the driver to order her to alight.

“The driver physically harassed and mishandled me when he forcibly threw us out of the taxi. My daughter and I were very scared,” the woman later said in an interview.