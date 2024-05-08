Schools to reopen on Monday, President Ruto announces

President William Ruto has ordered all schools to reopen on Monday, May 13, 2024.

President Ruto made the announcement at State House, Nairobi during a meeting with leaders from Kajiado and Laikipia counties.

He said the decision follows advice from the Kenya Meteorological Department that the prolonged heavy rains have subsided.

The head of State said classrooms that have been destroyed by raging floods will be repaired ahead of reopening.

“All parents are advised on the assessment of weathermen and on the assessment of the government of Kenya it will now be safe and we have made adequate arrangements, we have asked members of Parliament and we have provided resources through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) for (the) repairs of classrooms and other learning facilities across Kenya and therefore all schools will be opened on Monday next week," he said.

"And therefore parents must prepare their children to go to school,” added President Ruto.

Schools were originally scheduled to reopen on April 29, 2024, but due to disruptions caused by the heavy rains, the reopening date was pushed back to May 6, 2024.

Incessant heavy rains

However, President Ruto on Friday last week directed the Ministry of Education to postpone the reopening of all schools indefinitely following the flooding crisis caused by the incessant heavy rains.

"The Ministry of Education is directed to postpone the re-opening dates of all schools in the country for the second term until further notice, as meteorological reports paint a dire picture. The rains will continue and increase in both duration and intensity for the rest of this month and possibly after," the president said.

As of Sunday, more than 228 people had died as a result of the floods, with thousands more injured and others displaced from their homes.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said more than 227,238 people have been affected by flooding across the country since March when heavy rains linked to El Niño began.