Why Kenya won’t shelve its plans for nuclear power plants

Energy experts from Italy and Germany last month advised Kenya to drop plans to build nuclear power plants and instead harness its vast renewable energy resources for power generation.

The experts, attending a renewable energy conference in Nairobi, reckoned that Kenya is better off developing more geothermal wells, solar parks and wind farms.

They cited massive costs for a nuke plant, long construction periods of about 10 years and expensive decommissioning of plants at the end of their lifespan, especially disposing of hazardous radioactive waste.

Kenya plans to commission its first nuclear plant with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts in 2027 at a cost of about Sh500 billion. The Business Daily sought the views of the Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board’s (KNEB) acting chief executive, Collins Juma. Here are the excerpts.

How did Kenya conceptualise the idea of having nuclear power plants?

Kenya’s plan to build nuclear power plants was a well thought-out idea in 2010. We reckoned that the economy would need at least 18,000 MW to support our drive to industrialise by 2030. (Kenya’s total power capacity is about 2,400 MW currently).

Studies by the Ministry of Energy indicate the country’s maximum geothermal energy potential is 10,000 MW, meaning even if we were to exploit the whole of it, this would still fall short of our target.

On the other hand, we have little room to ramp up our hydropower generation capacity while wind and solar energy sources can’t serve as base loads, since they are weather-dependent.

This naturally led us to coal and nuclear power options. There is no single economy that has industrialised on renewable energy alone, without the option of nuclear or coal which are very good base loads.

What preparations has Kenya made ahead of the planned nuke plant?

We had 15 years to prepare on key areas like nuclear safety, human resource development, nuclear fuel cycle, radioactive waste handling, electrical grid and financing.

We are right on track and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the nuclear energy watchdog, has affirmed as much.

We are training dozens of Kenyan students in nuclear science in South Korea and the University of Nairobi’s Institute of Nuclear Science.

We have set a 2027 target for commissioning our first nuke plant, meaning construction will start in 2020 or thereabout. We plan at least four nuke plants with a total output of 4,000 MW.