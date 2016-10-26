DP Ruto in Angola for security talks

Politics and policy

Deputy President William Ruto: He is attending the summit after president Uhuru Kenyatta called off travel plans following the Mandera terror attack. PHOTO | FILE

Deputy President William Ruto arrived in Luanda, Angola, early Wednesday morning for the United Nations Great Lakes Peace Security and Cooperation Summit.

The meeting, which is the 7th High-Level Regional Oversight Mechanism for Peace, Security and Cooperation, will focus on implementation of commitments under the Peace, Security and Cooperation framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and South Sudan.

This is the first time the high level regional meeting is being held outside the African Union and the United Nations General Assembly.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to attend but called it off following a terrorist attack on a lodge in Mandera County early Tuesday morning.