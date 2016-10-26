Politics and policy
DP Ruto in Angola for security talks
Posted Wednesday, October 26 2016 at 12:56
In Summary
- President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to attend the summit but called it off following a terrorist attack in Mandera County early Tuesday morning.
Deputy President William Ruto arrived in Luanda, Angola, early Wednesday morning for the United Nations Great Lakes Peace Security and Cooperation Summit.
The meeting, which is the 7th High-Level Regional Oversight Mechanism for Peace, Security and Cooperation, will focus on implementation of commitments under the Peace, Security and Cooperation framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and South Sudan.
This is the first time the high level regional meeting is being held outside the African Union and the United Nations General Assembly.
