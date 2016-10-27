DT Dobie hots up luxury car market with new E-Class models

Money Markets

The new Mercedes E-Class four door luxury saloon. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Auto dealer DT Dobie has launched the latest version of its Mercedes E-Class models as it seeks to grow sales in the competitive luxury car market.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The updated models of the E-Class, the E200, E250 and E300, are now available at the dealer’s showrooms in Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu and Nairobi’s Lusaka and Westlands branches.

The price of the E200 starts from €89,000 (Sh9.8 million) while E250 sells from €97,000 (Sh10.7 million), with customers going for extra specifications and fittings to pay more.

The price of the E300 was not immediately available.

DT Dobie says the cars have new safety features, are faster and more economical than their predecessors.

The E200, for instance, has a two-litre petrol engine linked with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

“The needs of motorists who value refinements, comfort and safety are met by the new E-Class which is one of the most aerodynamic shapes on the road,” DT Dobie said in a statement.

One of the key new safety systems available is the Pre-Safe Impulsive Side which upon the car detecting a side collision, the vehicle’s seat will inflate the side bolsters to move the occupant towards the centre of the vehicle.

This furthers the distance of the door to the occupant and thus minimizing the effects of the crash.

Buyers will choose between the classic Mercedes look with a star on the bonnet and the sporty design with a prominent star embedded in the grille.

DT Dobie says it is offering a wide selection of colours and interior combinations for the E-Class to accommodate unique states of customers.

The E-Class, alongside other Mercedes passenger cars, have been popular among top government officials, rich individuals and private sector executives.