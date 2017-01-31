Eight countries feted in fight against malaria champions

Politics and policy

Eight African countries and leaders have been recognised for their efforts to reduce malaria incidents and deaths even as the disease remains a top killer among children under five years in the region.

The awards, which were announced Monday in Addis Ababa during the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) recognised the countries’ commitment and innovation in the fight against the disease.

Botswana, Cape Verde, Comoros, DRC, Ethiopia, Swaziland and Uganda, who are among the eight have all achieved a reduction in malaria incidence of 40 per cent or more from 2010-2015.

“Thanks to strong African leadership and innovative new partnerships, we are making unprecedented progress in the fight against malaria,” said Idriss Déby Itno, President of Chad and current Chairperson of the African Union.

“The success of these countries shows the powerful impact that dedication and sufficient funding can have.”

The significant reduction in malaria in the three high-burden countries (DRC, Ethiopia and Uganda) demonstrates what can be achieved with political commitment, adequate financing and implementation of technically sound vector control and case management interventions.

Although Kenya was not feted, pneumonia dislodged malaria in 2015 as the top killer, showing strides the country has made towards controlling and eliminating the disease.