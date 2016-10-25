Ex-Alliance head takes special girls school to Tatu City

Politics and policy

Former Alliance High School principal Christopher Khaemba. PHOTO | FILE

South Africa-based school Nova Academies, associated with former Alliance High School principal Christopher Khaemba, is expanding its Kenyan footprint in January to include a girls boarding high school at Tatu City.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The school chain on Tuesday broke ground for the construction of the multi-million shilling complex on 20 acres of land, comprising a dormitory, classrooms, dining hall, administration block and sporting and recreational facilities.

Nova Academies last year made Kenya its second African market after South Africa with the construction of a boys high school in Kikuyu, next to Alliance where Mr Khaemba was principal for 10 years. Mr Khaemba is a director at Nova.

The girls academy is housed at Tatu City — a proposed mega real estate development in Kiambu.

“The purpose-built campus has been designed specifically to facilitate Nova’s innovative approach to education,” Nova said in a statement.

“Classrooms, fitted with projectors and laptops, will provide seating in groups of four to allow for the group discussions and activities that form the foundation of Nova’s inquiry-based teaching model.”

Construction will use light gauge steel technology, allowing the developer to speed up works and halve the construction period. The academy is modelled as a hub that fosters critical thinking, talent and equips students with leadership skills.

Nova last year said its Kenyan fees will go for about Sh100,000 per term, a pointer the academy is targeting the middle-class. It plans to open 10 more schools in Kenya in five years.