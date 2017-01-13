Fears at China export fall as Trump fuels uncertainty

Money Markets

African traders pack clothing inside a shopping mall in the southern Chinese export hub of Guangzhou in Guangdong province. PHOTO | FILE

Chinese exports fell more than expected in December, data showed Friday, deepening concerns about the trade outlook for the world's number-two economy as Donald Trump prepares to take office.

The disappointing figures come as the country tries to position itself as a leader of the global trade regime in anticipation of an American retreat under its proudly protectionist new leader.

The world's largest trader in goods, China's performance affects partners from Australia to Zambia, which have been battered as its expansion has slowed to levels not seen in a quarter of a century.

"There remain some obstacles facing China's foreign trade development," Customs spokesman Huang Songping told reporters at a news conference announcing the results, adding the international trading environment was "severe and complex".

Exports slipped 6.1 per cent to $209.4 billion in December, Customs said, much worse than the four percent tipped in a survey by Bloomberg News.

Imports were essentially in line with expectations, rising 3.1 percent to $168.6 billion, while the trade surplus dropped nearly a third year-on-year to $40.8 billion.

Figures for the whole year showed an even sharper decline, with exports down 7.7 per cent to $2.1 trillion, and imports dropping 5.5 per cent to $1.59 trillion.

It had earlier released the figures in yuan terms, showing a 2.0 per cent drop in exports last year.

Next week sees the release of economic growth data for the whole year. On Monday the country's top economic planner Xu Shaoshi said he expected to see growth of about 6.7 percent, matching forecasts and government targets but marking the worst result in more than a quarter of a century.

Bracing for Trump

The yuan's recent slide against the dollar to eight-year lows helped lift exports in November, but the outlook for this year is shaky after Trump threatened to label China a currency manipulator and slap punitive tariffs on its goods.

The renewed exports slump came despite signs of recovering global demand at the end of last year, a trend reflected by positive trade data in Taiwan and South Korea, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a note.