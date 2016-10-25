House team directs Boinnet to arrest NYS scam suspect

Politics and policy

Josephine Kabura Irungu at the Milimani law courts in the past. PHOTO | FILE

National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued summons for the arrest of National Youth Service (NYS) scandal’s key suspect Josephine Kabura.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The summons direct the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet to arrest and haul Ms Kabura before the committee before the end of the week.

She was expected to appear before PAC Tuesday morning to shed light on transactions involving companies associated with her but failed to show up.

Ms Kabura is said to have fraudulently received over Sh1.8 billion from the NYS through her firms.