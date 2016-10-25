Politics and policy
House team directs Boinnet to arrest NYS scam suspect
By JOHN NJAGI, jnjagi@ke.nationmedia.com
Posted Tuesday, October 25 2016 at 12:13
National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued summons for the arrest of National Youth Service (NYS) scandal’s key suspect Josephine Kabura.
The summons direct the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet to arrest and haul Ms Kabura before the committee before the end of the week.
She was expected to appear before PAC Tuesday morning to shed light on transactions involving companies associated with her but failed to show up.
Ms Kabura is said to have fraudulently received over Sh1.8 billion from the NYS through her firms.
She has failed to appear before the PAC three times.