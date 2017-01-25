How HIV discordant couples can get children

Home

For discordant couples, where one partner is HIV-infected and the other is not, conceiving a baby remains a big challenge.

However, Dr Sheila Eshiwani in charge of a discordant couples clinic at Kenyatta National Hospital, has said there are a number of safe conception plans that limit transmission of HIV to another partner. Recent studies have also shown high success rates. A recent Partner survey reported zero HIV transmissions after 800 couples had sex more than 58,000 times without a condom, when the positive partner had an undetectable viral load.

Dr Eshiwani said when a discordant couple first visit the clinic, they are counselled and medical examinations done.

‘‘Then we offer them various options of conception,” she said, adding that despite HIV being a cause of infertility among couples, there are treatments that ensure conception.

The clinic, the only of its kind in the country, was started in 2013 to help discordant couples end the stigma of not having children that thousands of affected families face.

The options of conceiving among discordant couples depend on who in the relationship is the positive partner.

1. Anti-HIV drugs

In this treatment plan, the HIV negative partner takes anti-HIV drugs to reduce chances of contracting the virus. This is called Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

“PrEp which consists of taking a combination of three drugs (tenofovir, emtricitabine and lamivudine) combined into one tablet is one intervention measure. The HIV negative partner takes one pill a day for at least seven days prior to having sexual intercourse,” said Derek Okal, a counselling psychologist.

This method is considered best when the positive partner is taking ARV drugs and virally suppressed, meaning that the amount of HIV in the blood is very low, has no multiple partners and when not using a condom.

Doctors, however, insist that the couple should wait until the positive partner has taken the ARV drugs consistently for at least six months and have a viral load of less than 1,000 copies, which is the amount of HIV circulating per millilitre of the blood.

‘‘More than 1,000 copies means ARV treatment failure which needs to be investigated,’’ said Dr Eshiwani.

Timed unprotected intercourse that is limited to the fertility days is then proposed and folic acid supplements given.

The partner who is negative is given a package of care where they are required to take renal tests as well as Hepatitis B and pregnancy tests before being put on medication.