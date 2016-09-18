How Kenya’s big sugar experiment turned sour, trapping farmers in poverty

Politics and policy

Mr Saulo Busolo, former chairman of the defunct Kenya Sugar Board, at his sugarcane farm in Bokoli, Bungoma County. PHOTO | ROBERT GICHIRA

For Martin Wakhu, growing sugarcane is like a life sentence— he has not been able to wean himself off this “thankless” and cashless cash-crop.

Mr Wakhu’s one roomed grass-thatched house is all he can show today after growing sugar cane for over eight years – having inherited the misery from his ageing parents.

Images of girls fetching cane as firewood, dilapidated road networks, abandoned cane fields and uneven production are the hallmarks of the penury in the sugar belt.

Like thousands of his age-mates, Mr Wakhu’s poverty shows the kind of economic havoc and helplessness that a new generation of sugarcane growers is inheriting by growing a cash crop that has zero returns – but which has surprisingly created multi-millionaires within the chain.

That smallholder sugarcane farming is an experiment that went wrong is the untold story of Western Kenya and Nyanza and which few technocrats and politicians want to admit.

As a result, the government has continued to pour billions of shillings into the sector – trapping more farmers in a poverty cycle while still hoping that a solution will soon be found.

“We completely got it wrong with our model of cane production,” says Prof Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, an academic and politician who has studied the problems of smallholder agriculture.

The Business Daily returned to the sugar belt for a comprehensive look at the state of the sugar industry in the region— some 50 years after the late President Jomo Kenyatta’s government, with aid from bilateral donors, got hundreds of thousands of farmers in Western Kenya and Nyanza to grow cane under contract.

The government hoped the small scale schemes would give local peasant farmers a cash crop that could uplift them from incessant poverty.

But forty-something-year-old Wakhu is among thousands of second-generation small sugarcane farmers in the region who are still chasing the elusive benefits.

He is stuck with the crop which has been driving farmers here through an endless cycle of poverty – but which has turned sugar managers and merchants into instant millionaires.

When sugar settlement schemes were mooted in the 1960s and 70s, they were supposed to alleviate poverty in the region by turning the peasant farmers into stakeholders of the multi-billion sugar industry.

Instead, victims of this unending deprivation – brought about by years of waste and political ineptitude – pass the poverty baton to their children.

Farmers like Mr Wakhu are a sad reminder of a collapsed dream – a smallholder experiment that went wrong. With large-scale production all but gone, the voiceless small-scale producers have been left at the mercy of unorthodox policies and whistle-start-whistle-stop formulas.