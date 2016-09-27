How gangs of impunity run the road on Ongata-Rongai route

Magazines

Rioting university students who blocked Magadi Road yesterday. Inset is the vehicle that was involved in the accident on Langata Road last Sunday, killing four people. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI

If matatu business is a byword for chaos, then Ongata Rongai route sums it all up. Despite the frequent patrols by police and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officers, many passengers still associate the route with loud music, speeding, overlapping, road rage, accidents and in extreme cases, death.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Most of these excesses are normally concentrated along the eight-kilometre Magadi road, that narrow stretch of road between Bomas of Kenya turnoff on Langata road and Ongata Roing town itself.

And yesterday, students of the Multi Media University blockaded the road. They were protesting the death of one of their own in a grisly road accident involving Ongata-bound matatu along Lang’ata Road that claimed four lives on Sunday.

The accident is said to have been as a result of reckless driving and speed, which the new matatus plying the route are infamous for.

Ongataline Transporters Limited, a fleet management company responsible for the ill-fated matatu has since been deregistered as a public service operator by the National Transport and Safety Authority.

In a release by NTSA, members of the public have been advised to avoid boarding these vehicles, which will be impounded if found operating.

The Ongata Rongai route has gained notoriety over the flashy, colourful and loud matatus referred to as nganyas. They are mostly driven recklessly and flout rules without any regard for commuter safety.

This has resulted in daily checkpoints being erected by NTSA along the route, mainly from 3pm to tame the overlapping menace responsible for the unending gridlock on the road to the highly populous town.

Alternative routes to and from Rongai including Gataka Road and Kibera have become a norm for motorists looking to bypass the snarl-up on the route.

During rush hour in the evening, the eight kilometre stretch from Galleria Mall to Rongai can take between an hour to two and a half hours to cover, instead of the 15 minutes it takes on a clear day.

These vehicles have been known to charge fares between Sh150 and Sh200 during rush hour and Sh100 during off-peak hours while other vehicles charge Sh50 to Sh100 for off-peak and peak hours respectively. Nganyas are popular among students of the universities along the route including MMU, Catholic University, Nazarene University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (Karen Campus).

In a letter by Ongataline Transporters to NTSA, the matatu claims to have over 240 employees including drivers, conductors and route inspectors.

The letter to the Director Road Safety NTSA referenced non-compliant motor vehicles and crews request the authority to intervene in disciplining four of the vehicles under the fleet manager’s umbrella that have been violating licensing regulations.

The matatus included on the list dated September 9, included the vehicle that crashed on Sunday.