How to differentiate wrongful sacking from redundancy

To recruit another person to fill the vacancy created by an employee declared redundant amounts to wrongful dismissal of the former employee. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

In the practice of employment law, I interact with employees who say that they were laid off on the ground of redundancy.

Some company boards resolve to sack some staff because they have formulated new employment policies and claim it is redundancy.

Other employers decide to reduce the number of employees after reviewing salary budgets claiming that the expense is burdening the business and call it redundancy.

One of the most unfortunate cases I interacted with was an employee who said he was declared redundant because he had worked for his employer for too long.

In reality, none of the above reasons relate to termination of employment on the ground of redundancy.

The Employment Act defines redundancy as “the loss of employment, occupation, job or career by involuntary means through no fault of an employee, involving termination of employment at the initiative of the employer, where the services of an employee are superfluous and the practices commonly known as abolition of office, job or occupation and loss of employment”.

First, it must be by involuntary means through no fault of the employee; and secondly, the services of the employee have to be superfluous, meaning nonessential, unneeded, excess, extra, unused and waste.

In essence, what the law is stating here is that for a termination to be a redundancy, the employee’s services must be completely of no use to the employer; so much so that his position in the company would have to be abolished.

To recruit another person to fill the vacancy created by an employee declared redundant would amount to wrongful dismissal of the former employee.

In addition, to find fault in an employee and terminate his services in the name of redundancy amounts to wrongful dismissal.

If an employer wants to sack an employee on account of redundancy; the procedure as set out in the Employment Act must be adhered to, failure to which the termination will be deemed wrongful.

Golden rule

First, where the employee is a member of a trade union the employer must give the union and the labour office in charge of the area reasons for the redundancy not less than a month prior to the date of the of termination.

However, if the employee is not a member of a trade union the employer must notify the employee personally in writing and the labour office.

Secondly, the golden rule of first in-last out must be considered.