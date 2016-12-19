IMF's Lagarde found guilty in French tycoon payout trial

Politics and policy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde. PHOTO | FILE

French judges on Monday found IMF chief Christine Lagarde guilty of negligence for failing to challenge a 400 million euro ($417 million) state arbitration payout to a business tycoon in 2008 when she was French finance minister.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Despite the ruling the judges did not hand down any sentence in the case on her decision to allow the rare out-of-court arbitration payment. She has denied the negligence charges.

Her lawyer said immediately after the ruling that his team would look into appealing the decision.