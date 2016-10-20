Kenya’s demand for power rises past 1,600MW mark

Politics and policy

Kenya’s demand for electricity has crossed the 1,600-megawatt mark for the first time as companies expand their operations and more homes get connected to the national power grid.

Data from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) shows that power consumption hit 1,618 megawatts last month — the highest level yet in the country’s history.

The previous peak demand was 1,587 megawatts in May.

Increased power consumption is a factor of rising economic activity and connection of more homes to the national grid.

“Our peak demand rose to 1618 megawatts in September 2016. This is the highest we have recorded,” said Joseph Oketch, director of electricity at the ERC.

Kenya’s peak demand has steadily increased from of 1,463 megawatts in 2013, marking a 10.5 per cent growth in the past three years.

“Economic growth enables more consumers to get connected and existing ones to use more power, leading to an increase in demand from time to time,” the ERC says.

The energy regulator estimates that power demand will cross the 2,800-megawatt mark in 2020, or a 70 per cent growth in the next four years.

Uganda’s peak power demand stands at 500 megawatts, or nearly a third of Kenya’s while Tanzania’s peak is about 1,000 megawatts. Peak demand in South Africa is more than 30,000 megawatts.

Kenya is on course to achieving its economic growth target of 5.9 per cent this year after expanding by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter and 5.9 per cent in the first quarter, lifted by expansion in agriculture and a strong recovery in tourism.

Kenyan firms spent Sh6 trillion in their operations last year, the ninth largest companies’ budget in Africa, according to a report released last month by McKinsey Global Institute.

The number of customers connected to the power grid has grown to 4.9 million from one million in 2010.

Officials have been racing to increase access to power to support economic expansion, cutting connection charges for customers.