Kitchen garden that you eat from and carry

For a passionate gardener, nothing is heart wrenching as leaving behind a well-tended garden when moving homes.

Years of tenancy in a garden means deep attachment to plants that one has seen grow from infancy.

It is even harder if you had established a kitchen garden where you have been growing your vegetables.

Having a mobile kitchen garden saves you the emotional strain when changing homes as it ensures that your plants move with you to the new location.

A kitchen garden is a mini farm where one grows food starters and essentials especially herbs, broccoli, onions, microgreens or sprouts that can be based on family diet.

Oliver Ndegwa of Agrotunnel International says there are several design options when settling on a mobile kitchen garden.

“The portable kitchen garden options depend on tastes and preferences. Basically, these are edible mobile wall unit designs made using gutters and zip grows as well as the mini greenhouse option,” he says.

On the wall

The edible wall unit can be made of wood or stainless steel and comprises shelves arranged in a stair-case manner where one can put soil and grow plants.

It can come installed with wheels for easy movement from one spot to another.

It offers zero miles from farm to table where one can grow all salad greens as opposed to making trips to the grocery store every weekend.

There are no limits to where the units can sit within the home as they can be placed outdoors at the yard, indoors or even at the parking lot.

The beauty with the mobile edible units is that they do not compel the gardener to build raised beds or break ground.

Portable greenhouses

The portable greenhouses also allows the gardener to moderate conditions for the plants for better results regardless of the prevailing weather.