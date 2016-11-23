A few non-selling actions that pay juicy dividends

Society & Success

Students queuing to return higher education loan forms: It is important to have ‘queue managers’ to help people spend as less time as possible waiting for service by finding out the type of help they are seeking. PHOTO | FILE

Whether you are in direct selling or not, there are non-selling actions you make, or don’t, that get, or lose, you the sale. These go beyond the seasonal and traditional marketing merchandise and birthday/anniversary gifts. Here are three such.

The most fundamental need for any human being is the desire to be appreciated. This need holds true irrespective of age, race, wealth status, religion or culture.

When a buyer walks into a banking hall or showroom, and sees a queue (or crowd) he knows he must wait.

The small action by the cashier/attendant of looking up to meet his eyes pays big dividends. The buyer feels acknowledged, appreciated. It is a breath of fresh air to see ‘queue managers’ who ask what service the customer needs because it could be something as minor as confirming bank balance or depositing a cheque.

And so they queue and silently curse the process. The seemingly minor act of pointing a finger to a buyer and saying ‘I’ll be with you in a moment’ could be the difference between him referring others to you or even him giving you an ear to explain about the new product you launched.

Acknowledgement is how you feel when the stall owner tells you, “Karibu Jeans” (Welcome, we sell jeans).

A bank representative was stymied with what to do to get this client to transfer Sh8 million he held in another bank to hers. The client only had a loan with her bank. He had refused to budge about transferring the money.

He was semi-literate, spoke broken Kiswahili and ran a scrap yard in Industrial Area. But he was financially literate and could convincingly demonstrate that the Sh8 million was held where it was getting the best return.

Finally though, the bank rep got him to agree. You’ll never guess how? She got her boss, who spoke the client’s mother tongue, and both paid him a surprise visit.

Account transfer

The sight of two sharply dressed bankers in his ‘dirty’ yard, competently conversing in his mother-tongue, and genuinely eager to learn about his business won him over.

After a tour of the yard and having lunch at his favourite kibanda (food kiosk) the bankers left. The issue of the transfer was never raised again; a week later though, the client called the woman banker.

He wanted an account to transfer the Sh8 million plus a further Sh5 million she didn’t know about. And why?

“I was touched by your action. I have never imagined people of your class coming to my yard.” “I have never gotten their business three years running, but I never stop helping them. I do this to remain in their sights.