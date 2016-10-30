Mailu defends Afya House contract given to Uhuru kin

Politics and policy

Health CS Dr Cleopa Mailu (left) with PS Nicholas Muraguri during a Press conference at Afya House on October 30, 2016. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Health secretary Cleopa Mailu has defended the awarding of contracts reserved for marginalised groups to a company owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s kin.

Citing the affirmative action provided in the law, Dr Mailu said companies named in the Sh5 billion scandal have a right to do business with the government even as he sidestepped questions on their marginalisation status.

Sundales International Limited, which is owned by the President’s sister, Nyokabi Kenyatta Muthama, and a cousin, Kathleen Kihanya, was paid Sh41 million as part-payment for several tenders it won for supplies to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

“A Kenyan is a Kenyan and therefore anybody can conduct business with any institution as long as there is no conflict of interest,” Dr Mailu told a Press conference at his Afya House office on Sunday.

“Those people who are doing business with the ministry have a right to do so. I don’t see a conflict of interest. I want to confine myself to the facts of the document,” he said.

Ms Kihanya had on Saturday said that their firm was awarded the contracts based on the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) policy, which sets aside 30 per cent of government contracts for disadvantaged groups among the disabled, women and youth.

Questions have, however, arisen on whether the company’s owners fall in the category of the disadvantaged.

The Public Procurement and Disposal Act defines “disadvantaged group” as persons denied by mainstream society access to resources and tools that are useful for their survival in a way that disadvantages them or individuals who have been subjected to prejudice or cultural bias.

Dr Mailu further disputed the figures contained in the draft audit report that unleashed the scandal, giving fresh numbers to justify the ministry’s position that no money was lost.

For example, he disputed the Sh889 million that the audit report says was diverted from the free maternity fund, saying that only Sh586 million was diverted.

He added that the diverted funds were used to pay for medical supplies after all reimbursements to county governments were done.

A large chunk of these diverted funds were paid to Estama Investment Ltd to supply 100 portable medical clinics to slums. Dr Mailu defended the firm, saying the company was duly contracted by the ministry on July 17, 2015.

He added that they had also provided all the necessary documentation, including a tax compliance certificate and a PIN certificate.