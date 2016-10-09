Medium-sized firms should list on NSE’s Gems segment for growth

Home

Nairobi Securities Exchange employee monitors electronic trading. PHOTO | FILE

A few years back, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) created a new market segment that allows the listing of SMEs, that is, the Growth Enterprise Market Segment (Gems).

It has less stringent listing requirements than other market segments. Despite this there are very few companies that are listed on the Gems.

It was hoped that with the introduction of this new segment a lot of SMEs would turn to the NSE for listing. In my view there is still a general perception that listing is only for very big companies and that medium-sized firms cannot to meet the requirements for listing on the NSE.

Perhaps there is lack of awareness of the benefits of listing as well as the requirements.

The question any business should ask itself: Why list on the NSE? The first reason is that listing your company provides a source of capital which is cheaper than the other capital-raising methods such as debt.

Listing is one source of capital that many companies often ignore yet it enables a company to get access to very large amounts of capital. Such capital can be used in expansion and growth.

I would advise companies that are in the growth and expansion stage and which are also looking to raise capital for expansion to consider listing as a source of capital if they do meet the requirements.

Perhaps it is notable that cross-border listing allows a qualifying company to list on the stock exchange of a foreign country such that the company can access funds for growth and expansion in a foreign jurisdiction.

There are many companies that can take advantage of the stock market to grow. One of the main determinants of enterprise growth is access to financing. Before the Gems market was established, it was difficult for SMEs to list but this is now possible for those qualifying.

The performance of the stock market has not been very good, especially now that elections are nearby and investors are becoming more risk-averse.

However in my view, the position will not remain that way for a long time; it is inevitable that the stock market will recover. Therefore qualifying SMEs can begin looking at the possibility of listing as part of their long-term strategies.

The other benefit of listing is that it raises your company’s profile. Listing attracts a lot of public attention and therefore attracts publicity. A listed company has a better public image than a similar unlisted one.

This is bound to affect profitability in some way. A listed company is also deemed to have better governance than an unlisted one as there are several regulatory checks on corporate governance of listed entities.

While the boosting of publicity should not be the sole reason an SME should list, the benefit comes as a secondary benefit.