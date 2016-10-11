Health Secretary blocks planned testing of GMO maize in Kenya

Politics and policy

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu. FILE PHOTO | ROBERT NGUGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Health secretary Cleopa Mailu has rejected the planned trial of genetically modified (GM) maize in Kenya, dealing a big blow to scientists and global seed companies, who have been pushing for policy change on the controversial crop science.

Dr Mailu says in a letter to the Ministry of Environment that introduction of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Kenya remains bound by a decision of the 16th Cabinet meeting that banned imports of biotech foods.

He says the ban remains in force until a review and evaluation of scientific information on safety of GM foods on human health is undertaken.

Dr Mailu was responding to news that local scientists have sought permits from the National Environmental Authority (Nema) to carry out GM maize trials in selected sites.

“It should be noted that the application of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) licence to conduct National Performance Trials (NPTs) is a step towards final application for release of the biotech maize into the market for either consumption or cultivation,” Dr Mailu says.

“The Ministry of Health, therefore, upholds the directive by the Cabinet to ban importation and placing on the market of genetically modified foods until the Cabinet provides direction,” the minister says in a letter to the Ministry of Environment.

The National Biosafety Authority (NBA), the body that regulates research and use of GMOs has recently allowed the scientists to conduct field trials for biotech maize, subject to Nema’s decision on the possible impact of the crop on the environment.

Nema in August indicated on its website that it had approved requests for two organisations to start GMO field trails.

The first approval was granted to the Kenya Livestock and Research Organisation (Kalro) and the second to African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF). Both were allowed to conduct NPTs.

The trials, which were expected to take two years were to be conducted nationwide in the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service’s (Kephis) confined fields and inspected by other government agencies.

During the field trials, Kephis was to compare the conventional seed varieties with the genetically-modified ones with a view to determining changes in nutritional composition, yield performance and pest tolerance.

Kephis managing director Esther Kimani says the agency would have allowed introduction of the GM crop for large-scale cultivation and commercialisation if it met the said traits.