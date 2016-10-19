Nairobi county team rejects Kidero’s nominees on fake certificates claim

Politics and policy

Two nominees proposed by Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero to sit on the county policing authority have been rejected over allegations that they forged their academic certificates.

The Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs rejected Anastacia Syomwai Mutuku, proposed to represent women, and Patrick Lumumba for religious organisations.

Ms Mutuku had told the committee during vetting that she was instrumental in passing the Constitution, which she described as gender-sensitive, and that she had participated in the preparation of the Media Bill, Vision 2030 and Millennium Development Goals.

However, the committee said in its report that she had not registered for or sat her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam in 1990 at Kambu Secondary School as she had stated, saying her certificate was forged.

Regarding Mr Lumumba, the committee said he forged his KCE document for 1980. The House was also told that Bar-Kowino Secondary School, where he said he sat the exam, was not in the Kenya National Examination Council database as a registered centre.

“I was shocked that even a pastor can forge documents in a bid to get an employment in the county. As a committee, we have rejected him and want the executive to terminate any working relationship with them,” said committee chairman Jaffer Kassam.