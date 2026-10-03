Enhance use of digital speed cameras for traffic

Annual average figures of fatalities on Kenyan roads stand above 4,000, a mean of 10 deaths daily. This is a huge social-economic loss, which calls for commensurate responses. One of these may have been the recent installation of digital speed cameras integrated with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) database.
Motorists exceeding permissible speed limits are served with penalty tickets through their mobile telephones and required to pay within seven days. Speed breaches exceeding prescribed limits by six-10 kilometres per hour attract a penalty of Sh500. Those above 11-15 kilometres per hour attract penalties of Sh3,000 while those exceeding the specified speed limit by 16-20 kilometres per hour pay Sh10,000.