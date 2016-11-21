Norwegian takes up airports top job five months after hiring

Politics and policy

Mr Jonny Andersen, the new Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) managing director and CEO, is welcomed by KAA chairman Julius Karangi at the airports regulator’s offices on Nov 21, 2016. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Norwegian appointed managing director of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has finally taken up the job, five months after being tapped for the position.

Jonny Andersen, who has more than 21 years experience managing airports in Norway, Denmark and Latvia, takes over a job that has had no substantive CEO for over an year.

The search for the MD was bungled several times on grounds of corruption with former chairman David Kimaiyo at one point complaining of intense lobbying from senior government officials and directors keen to fill the position with cronies.

Mr Andersen talked of his ambition of cementing Kenya’s position as the biggest aviation hub in the region.

Modernisation of Kenya’s airports is key to boosting trade and cementing the country’s status as a regional commercial hub.