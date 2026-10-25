AI agents open new security front for Kenyan businesses

Kenyan businesses are moving from using artificial intelligence (AI) for simple tasks like answering customer questions to deploying systems that can execute tasks on their behalf, and experts point to an emerging cybersecurity challenge – how to protect the digital identities and privileges granted to these AI agents.
Conventional chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude mainly generate responses. But AI agents can be connected to company applications, databases and internal systems to perform tasks with limited human intervention.