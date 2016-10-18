Online shops brace for brisk business ahead of Xmas

Magazines

As retailers prepare for Christmas festivities in about 10 weeks, local e-commerce platforms like Savo Store and VituMob are bracing themselves for a busy season as more orders from Kenyans buying products from American retailers begin to trickle in.

Unlike the usual e-commerce sites, the two platforms offer shipping services where goods are delivered to a customer’s doorstep within three weeks after the order is made.

Savo Store and VituMob in their quest to ease trade barriers between Kenya and America opened platforms that allow locals to buy products from US retailers like Forever21, Apple Store, Amazon, eBay and Clarks.

The platforms have now marked the beginning of a busy three-month period, they say, and expect the number of orders to overshoot those recorded in other months of the year. The growing number of orders is set to come from discounted sale usually associated with holidays and deals from days like Black Friday.

Traditionally, people are known to spend more during festive seasons as they buy gifts for loved ones in preparation for Christmas.

“The last three months of the year tend to be the busiest because of the holiday shopping season. Most American retailers will offer extensive discounts and deals on products during this period,” said Sidney Karanja, co-founder Savo Store.

“Shopping holidays such as Black Friday on November 25, tend to drive increased shopping activity by our customers due to the remarkable online discounts offered by US retailers. This leads to a major influx of customers during this period,” he added.

The two are the only local stores that bridge the gap between local shoppers and American online stores. Locals are able to buy goods by visiting VituMob and Savo Store’s sites, where they are linked to various online shops.

Shoppers identify products they want to buy from the online shops then using the two platforms’ automated quote requests get the full cost of the items, including shipping cost and taxes. Buyers have the option of making payments through their cards or mobile money.

The sites have shopping guides that outline various categories to ease the experience of their customer base which has since grown to include corporate clients.

“One category of our shoppers is made up of those who have lived abroad and have settled back. This category comes to us looking for their favourite brands of consumer goods not available in Kenya, they are generally looking to shop from stores they are familiar with back in the US & UK and we act as a means to get these items,” said VituMob’s Leah Kirugumi.

Ms Kirugumi said that the other category is Kenyans within the middle to upper class with a ‘‘wish list’’, meaning they are interested in goods they see online and which are not available locally.

A big win

Both Savo Store and VituMob do not have a limit on the amount of goods that can be shipped to the country, a factor that has been a big win with their corporate clients.