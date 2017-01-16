Online vehicle transfers gather speed as 5,000 change ownership

Politics and policy

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has transferred the ownership of more than 5,000 vehicles on the newly established digital platform that has been operational since January 1.

The NTSA’s head of ICT, Fernando Wangila, told the Business Daily that the agency is no longer accepting manual submission of transfer of ownership documents.

“We have handled over 5,000 transfers and the system has not encountered any down time,” Mr Wangila said.

Sellers of vehicles are required to initiate the online transfers under the new system — a process that could pose a challenge for buyers who have been sitting on transfer documents for years.

The NTSA, however, says those who bought vehicles before the digital transfer system came into effect and cannot trace the sellers will be assisted only if they have the original transfer and ownership documents.

“They can complete the transfer process by visiting NTSA offices with the original documents,” said Mr Wangila.

This means the agency has effectively migrated motor vehicle registration, inspection booking, transfer of ownership, record search, driver licence record search, driving licence issuance as well as licence renewal and application to its Transport Integrated Management System (Tims).

Moving the transfer of motor vehicles by dealers, individual owners and financial institutions to the online portal is aimed at easing the process and cutting the amount of time vehicle owners spend on the task.

“The system eliminates paperwork and thereby reduces time taken for the transfer,” said Mr Wangila.

The NTSA’s online system had been on trial towards the end of last year.

The system allows for real-time transfer of vehicles without having to lodge physical paperwork with the regulator.

Each party (the buyer and the seller) is now required to register on the Tims portal and submit full details, including personal identification number (PIN), national identity card and mobile phone numbers.

Individual car owners, companies, motor vehicle dealers and financial institutions were required to create their own profiles on Tims by December 31.