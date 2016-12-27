Cycling holds the key to tackling air pollution

Opinion and Analysis



Mid this year, the United Nations released a disturbing report titled ‘‘Actions on Air Quality’’ on the levels of Kenya’s pollution.

The report painted a gloomy picture of a situation that must be taken under control. Over 14,300 Kenyans, it noted, die annually from health conditions that are directly attributed to air pollution.

One of the biggest contributors to this country’s air pollution is vehicles’ exhaust fume, given the huge number of second hand vehicles imported into the country.

These vehicles mostly come with no catalytic converters and with Kenya’s average vehicles registration now standing at 14,005 annually, more dangerous emissions may be witnessed.

That notwithstanding, this side of East Africa is growing at an alarming rate, with so much natural vegetation quickly being replaced by brick, mortar and glass, as property development and infrastructural expansion continues.

Huge tracts of foliage land, especially around urban areas have been disappearing at a worrying rate, and quickly being hived off for construction of mega buildings. Sadly, today, only about two per cent of Kenya’s land remains forested. It is a case of ‘‘from green vegetation to a desert of real and commercial estates.’’

Against the backdrop of these environmental challenges, this calls for Kenya to come up with a clear and specific strategy that would help the country avoid going towards the route of New Delhi or China as far as air pollution levels are concerned.

One way the government can assist is by coming up with attractive incentives that would encourage its citizens to adopt environment friendly actions. The Government’s role in coming up with and enforcing environmental laws also need not be belaboured.

Yet, the issue of environmental consciousness isn’t a matter that should be solely left to the government. The concept of Public Private Partnerships has already gained enough momentum, where the private sector has become a key player in national development.

One area where this partnership may be explored with keenness is in the area of green building technology.

In a country that is witnessing such exponential real estate and commercial property growth, green building technology is about coming up with sound architectural structures, while using processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout the buildings’ life-cycle.

It involves such things as deliberate efforts to have as much foliage incorporated in structures and their environments as possible. It also involves such unique facilities such as generous and well-designed bicycle parking racks.

Both commercial and residential developers should be encouraged to adopt the green building technology concept that also gives their properties a competitive edge, as more businesses and Kenyans become environmentally conscious.

For instance, if more commercial developers gave priority to parking racks for bicycles and electric as well as hybrid cars, they would help reduce the appetite for second-hand cars.