Kenya Power to move lines over Lake Nakuru flooding

Kenya Power will relocate a six-kilometre section of its high-voltage transmission lines affected by the rising levels of Lake Nakuru, adding to a list of firms affected by the natural phenomenon, including the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS).

The utility firm said it would put up 20 new pylons to relocate its 132 kilovolt (KV) double circuit high voltage power transmission line that passes through the park that has been significantly affected by the rising water levels.

“The transmission line shall be routed along the northern periphery of the park with 19 pylons sited inside the park and 1 pylon sited at NAWASCO (Nakuru Water and Sewerage Company) premises past the sewer treatment ponds,” said the utility.

“The wayleave trace for 132KV double circuit power line is 40 metres and the height of the towers shall be 45 to guarantee a minimum ground clearance of the lowest conductor of 20 metres. The phase-to-phase clearance up to the earthing shall be four metres.”

Lake Nakuru water levels have been gradually rising since 2009, leading to the destruction of park infrastructure, including access roads, buildings, and even the main revenue collection gate.

A section of Kenya Power’s 132KV double circuit high voltage power transmission line that passes through the park has also been significantly affected by the rising water levels. In a recent assessment by the KWS, the depth at the lake centre recorded on December 1, 2020, was 10 metres.

The lake level has risen from four metres recorded in 2010 while the lake area has increased from 35.6 square kilometres in 2009 to 63.6 square kilometres in December 2020.

The electricity line was installed before the lake and its surrounding was designated as a National Park and the line has been in operation since 1957 as the main transmission line for the western Kenya region.

The power line transmission route enters the park at the fence line at Free Area on the northern side of the park, and runs southwards towards the Wildlife Clubs of Kenya hostel adjacent to the old main gate, and exits the park at Honeymoon area.

“The current situation of a section of power lines running over water poses a great danger in case of any miss up within the submerged section.

“The flooded section of the line remains a safety concern and will affect the reliability, durability, and maintenance of the line. It is also a threat to the biodiversity of the lake in case of any short-circuiting because current will flow through the entire flooded area before breaking,” said Kenya Power.

The utility firm said the extent to which the rising water levels may go is unclear and the period for which the lake would remain flooded or even when it is likely to return to normal is unpredictable at the moment.