Removal of duty on keg remission could hit gains in illicit brews war

A bar in Kahawa, Nairobi, serves Senator Keg to its customers. PHOTO/FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently assented to the Finance Act 2016 giving a legal grounding to the tax measures that Treasury secretary Henry Rotich proposed in his June Budget.

Top in the list of measures in the Finance Act is the repeal of the 90 per cent excise duty remission on beer made from at least 70 per cent content of sorghum, millet or cassava that is grown in Kenya and packaged in a pasteurised container of at least 30 litres.

This amendment means that effective June 9 the beer that meets the above threshold, keg or Senator as commonly known in Kenya, is subject to excise duty at the rate of Sh100 per litre as opposed to the previous Sh10 per litre.

Assuming that manufacturers maintain their current profit margins, the repeal of the 90 per cent excise duty remission will lead to sharp price increases.

To put the numbers into perspective, the recommended resale price of a 300ml mug to the final consumer, which currently retails between Sh25 and 30, will now go up to between Sh48 and 57 whereas a 500ml mug whose current recommended resale price is between Sh40 and 50 is likely to go up to between Sh76 and Sh95.

History of excise duty and beer remission

Excise duty is an indirect tax that is levied by the manufacturer, importer or provider of a service upon the sale of specific goods or offering of specific services within a country. It is a consumption tax whose impact is borne and felt by the final consumer.

Historically, excise duty was levied by governments to discourage people from consuming such goods as they were considered to be ‘harmful’ — hence the name sin tax. This is why excise duty traditionally targets alcoholic drinks and cigarettes.

Today, the government has increased the products and services subject to excise duty.

The narrative and objective of levying excise duty has mutated from influencing consumption behaviour of harmful goods to being an increasingly important source of government revenue.

Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) revenue target for the year 2016/17 is set at Sh1.45 trillion.

This ever-rising target, together with the administrative reforms that the KRA has instituted mean that excise duty will continue to be an important source of government revenue.

The trend might have informed the government’s decision to scrap excise duty remission for keg beers.

Excise duty remission was first introduced by the government in 2006 where 100 per cent of excise duty applicable on keg beer was remitted.