Relief for workers as Rotich’s payroll tax cuts come into effect

Money Markets

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Kenyan workers are entering the New Year with some financial relief as the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax cuts that the Treasury promised last June come into effect.

The income tax reforms that Treasury secretary Henry Rotich announced in his last budget raised the tax bands by 10 percentage points and increased the monthly personal relief (MPR) from Sh1,162 to Sh1,280, amounting to tax savings of up to Sh609 per month.

The marginal relief, which amounts to Sh7,302 annually, offers some reprieve to workers who have endured the now-repealed tax bands since 2005.

The changes have also raised the tax-free income threshold from Sh11,137 to Sh12,260, largely benefitting those at the bottom of the income pyramid such as security guards, waiters, messengers and cooks.

Analysts have, however, criticised the payroll tax changes, terming them too little and superficial.

“The increase (of the tax bands) does not cater for inflation over these years,” said Ashif Kassam, the executive chairman of advisory firm RSM Eastern Africa.

The changes will benefit those earning Sh50,000 and above the most as they will save Sh609 per month after the MPR defrays part of the tax payable.

Employees with lower salaries will get smaller tax cuts starting, for instance, at Sh181 per month for those earning Sh20,000 whose tax will fall to Sh1,161 from Sh1,342 after the relief is deducted.

A worker earning Sh40,000 will save Sh469.5 per month as the tax payable drops to Sh5,462.9 from Sh5,932.4.

PHOTO | BD GRAPHIC

For those earning Sh50,000 or more, the effective tax saving remains constant at Sh609. While low-income earners have benefited less from the changes in the PAYE taxes, they were the only recipients of tax exemption on their bonuses, retirement and overtime pay starting July 2016.

The exemption only applied to workers whose taxable employment income before bonus and overtime allowances do not exceed the lowest tax band, which currently stands at Sh11,180 per month or Sh134,164 annually.

This threshold had risen from Sh10,164 per month or Sh121,968 annually before the new bands come into effect this month.