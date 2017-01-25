Safety panels cut pedestrian accidents 39.8pc in Nairobi

Magazines

National Transport and Safety Authority blames jaywalking for pedestrian deaths on major Nairobi roads. PHOTO | FILE

The number of pedestrian fatalities in Nairobi last year stood at 299, representing a 39.8 per cent year-on-year decrease with transport regulators attributing the drop to the installation of safety panels on key roads.

This decline meets the National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) target of a 30 per cent drop it set at the beginning of last year.

In 2015, Nairobi recorded 668 road deaths with a majority of them (497) being pedestrians. The authority recorded an 18.6 per cent decline in pedestrian fatalities countrywide last year from 1,344 in 2015 to 1,097.

Mid last year, the NTSA began installing a series of safety panels on major roads around the city, forcing jaywalkers to use areas designated for road crossing including footbridges built along the busy roads, hence the fall in fatalities.

“Pedestrian deaths have always accounted for the most road fatalities in Nairobi,” said Samuel Musumba, NTSA manager for safety strategies and county coordinator.

“But we have seen a big change, especially after we installed safety panels as the number has gone down by 39.8 per cent.”

The NTSA has already erected barriers on Airport North road and Mombasa Road and Waiyaki Way in Nairobi although the authority aims to cover more high-risk spots along these roads.

The regulator is also targeting Jogoo Road and Landhies Road which are among key roads that are termed most dangerous in the city.

The barriers are designed to stop pedestrians from crossing from any point of the road and encourage the use of foot bridges.

The road safety project is being implemented in partnership with businesses in a deal that encourages companies to build the barriers in exchange of free advertising over a period of time.

Each panel measures 2.8 metres long and will be fabricated and set up at an estimated cost of Sh56,771.

The panels will be 1.8 metres high, making it difficult for people to climb over them. The announcement on the reduced pedestrian fatalities came amid reports that the number of total road accident victims in Kenya had gone down by three per cent last year to 2,965, from 3,057 recorded in 2015.

Last year, 350 drivers, 729 passengers, 718 motorcyclists and 71 pedal cyclists also lost their lives.

The NTSA now says motorcycles have this year already claimed the lives of more than 100 people. Deaths through this form of transportation increased 12 per cent to 718 last year from 637 in 2015 due what the regulator termed as proliferation of motorcycles and recklessness by riders.