Thrill of walking on World War I battlefields

Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge. PHOTO | DAVID HERBLING

What are the odds of having a game park and a World War I site at the same place? Ensconced in the Taita Hills, the Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary is a 28,000-acre private conservancy teeming with game and also happens to be the theatre of the First World War in East Africa.

Adjacent to the Tsavo National Park, this destination is offering a rare experience that can aptly be dubbed ‘World War I Safari.’

Having been to the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri; I couldn’t resist an offer to visit Taita to learn some history while on safari.

The scars left by the fighting that raged between August 1914 and March 1916 are still visible today, and interestingly, are being healed by the sanctuary that is teeming with wildlife.

The sanctuary has two lodges; the Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge and the Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge.

We left Nairobi at about 8am for Voi town and then turned to the Mwatate Road and reached Salt Lick at about 5pm.

Game drive

What makes this facility enchanting is that the reception, dining area, as well as rooms overlook a waterhole, which draws the elephants to come drink the salty bore hole water. This is perhaps the closest anyone can safely come close to the jumbos. You can almost touch them.

The lodge has 96 rooms, all elevated on stilts and built across two levels. From atop the lodge, one gets a clear view of the vast Tsavo plains.

The next day, we had a morning game drive around the expansive sanctuary, which offers an abundance of wildlife from lions, elephants, buffalos, giraffes, zebras, impalas, gazelles, kudus, dik-diks, monkeys and ostrich. We missed out on the leopard and the park doesn’t host any rhinoceros.

In the afternoon, we headed out in search of WWI sites within the sanctuary. The war safari would perhaps never have been a reality were it not for James Wilson, a former manager at the Sarova Taita Hills Game Lodge.

James went on to author a book: ‘‘Guerillas of Tsavo: The East African Campaign of the Great War in British East Africa 1914-1916.’’

The book is a product of Wilson’s experiences as an apprentice under the late John Alexander, a professional hunter and safari guide.

“While out with hunting parties, we would often find quantities of spent cartridges, ammunition cases and shrapnel having stumbled upon trenches and the remains of lava rock revetments,” he says in the book’s introduction.