Two ex-Nyeri bosses walk free after raising fine

From left: John Mwangi Maina, Martin Wamwea and Simon Wachira at the Nyeri Law Courts on September 26, 2016. Mr Maina and Mr Wachira are free after raising the Sh7.9 million fine. FILE PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Two former Nyeri County executives jailed for faulting procurement laws have been freed after paying Sh7.9 million fine each.

John Maina (Lands) and Simon Wachira (Chief of staff) will walk out of King'ong'o Maximun Security prison in Nyeri free men.

Martin Wamwea, formerly in charge of Finance, will remain in jail until he raises the Sh7.9 million fine.

"Two of them have been released after they raised the fine but the other one will continue serving his sentence,” said Nyeri Prison Commander Patrick Arandu.

The trio were Monday found guilty of flouting procurement rules and fined Sh400,000 each.

Chief Magistrate John Onyiego further ruled that the executives pay Sh7.5 million each, which is double what the county government lost in the contract deal irregularly awarded to a consultancy firm.

The company, Pleng Limited, had been awarded a Sh3.7 million tender to audit road construction works.

The former executives had been charged with six counts of failing to comply with procurement laws and funds management procedures as well as abuse of office.

The court, however, acquitted the three of abuse-of-office charges.

They have already appealed against the ruling.