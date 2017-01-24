Home Politics and policy

US greenlights Sh43.5bn arms deal to Kenya to boost terror fight

A KDF soldier attached to Amisom guards the Kismayu International Airport control tower. The Kenyan government, under the approved sale, will receive up to 12 Air Tractor AT- 802L and two AT-504 trainer aircrafts. PHOTO | FILE

By ANTHONY KARANJA

Posted  Tuesday, January 24   2017 at  09:45

  • The planes are meant to supplement the aging F-5 aircraft and are deemed to be more cost-effective and can be stationed much closer to the battle zones than the F-5.
  • Though the State Department has approved the sale, it has not yet been concluded.
  • Earlier last week, newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump questioned US involvement in the war against Al-Shabaab in Somalia, saying it has lasted 10 years without tangible results.

The US State Department has approved a deal to sell military aircraft worth approximately $418 million (Sh43.5 billion) to Kenya.

The required certification notifying the US Congress of the approved sale was delivered to Capitol Hill on January 19.

According to a statement by the Defence Security Cooperation Agency, the Kenyan government, under the approved sale, will receive up to 12 Air Tractor AT- 802L and two AT-504 trainer aircrafts.

Included in the sale is a weapons package, technical support as well as programme management.

The proposed sale, the statement said, will go a long way in contributing to the national security of the United States as Kenya is a strong regional partner at the forefront in the critical operations against Al-Shabaab.

It adds that Kenya has also been a troop contributor to the African Union Mission in Somalia or Amisom.

The planes are meant to supplement the aging F-5 aircraft and are deemed to be more cost-effective and can be stationed much closer to the battle zones than the F-5.

The prime contractor has been identified as L-3 Communications, Platform Integration Division, of Waco, Texas.

Though the State Department has approved the sale, it has not yet been concluded.

Earlier last week, newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump questioned US involvement in the war against Al-Shabaab in Somalia, saying it has lasted 10 years without tangible results.

