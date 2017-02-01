Uhuru nominates Jane Kiringai to replace Cheserem as CRA chair

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Dr Jane W Kiringai for appointment as the new chairperson of the Commission on Revenue Allocation.

The President has sent her name to Parliament for vetting and the House is expected to table its report on or before February 15.

The approval of the nominee for appointment will pave the way for the swearing in of seven other members who will sit on the CRA.

The nominees were approved for formal appointment at a special session in December.

The CRA Act allows the President the power to nominate the chairman and can only be appointed with the approval of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly approved the nomination of former political detainee Prof Edward Oyugi, banker Peter Njeru Gachuba, business development expert Humphrey Wattanga, assistant director at Kenya School of Monetary Studies Kishaanto ole Suuji and scholar Dr Irene Koech Asienga.

The MPs also approved the nomination of community work specialist Fauza Abdikadir Dahir, Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Kamau Thugge and University of Nairobi's Economist Prof Peter Kiko Kimuyu to sit in the CRA.

The new team will take over from outgoing CRA chairman Micah Cheserem, vice-chair Fatuma Abdikadir and members Wafula Masai, Amina Ahmed, Joseph Kimura, Rose Osoro, Meshack Onyango and Raphael Munavu.

The commission’s mandate is to share out revenue between national and county governments.

On Wednesday, Deputy Speaker Dr Joyce Laboso notified the National Assembly of the appointment of Dr Kiringai and directed the Finance, Planning and Trade committee to expedite her vetting.

“In this regard, and in accordance with the provision of Article 259(5)(a) of the Constitution as read together with section 5 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, the seven days’ notification to the public shall start running on the day following the day when the notice is published in the local dailies,” Dr Laboso said in a communication to MPs.

She said given the critical role played by the CRA within the framework of issues of Division of Revenue, which are currently under consideration within the budget process, the Finance committee should quickly proceed to notify the nominee and the public.

“Indeed, it should be noted that the House approved the commissioners of the CRA on December 20, 2016, and their swearing-in has been stayed, pending the appointment of a substantive chairperson,” Dr Laboso said.