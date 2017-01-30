Visa in deal with Atlas Mara enabling cashless transactions

Magazines

Visa sub-Saharan Africa group country manager Andrew Torre (centre) during the launch of mVisa in Nairobi last year. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Global payments technology company Visa has signed a commercial partnership with Atlas Mara Limited enabling cashless solutions for bank account holders across Africa.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The deal will see Atlas Mara’s banks utilise Visa’s payment platforms (mVisa and Visa Direct) to provide their customers with new ways of conducting their businesses.

The mVisa mobile payments service enables consumers to access their bank account funds to pay for goods, services or send to individuals via their mobile phones, while Visa Direct enables cardholders to transfer funds over any channel, including personal computers, mobile phones, local bank branches and ATMs.

Financial inclusion

Visa Sub-Saharan Africa Group Country Manager Andrew Torre described the new partnership as transformational for commerce, mobile payments and financial inclusion across Africa.

Atlas Mara Chief Digital Officer Chidi Okpala welcomed the deal saying it will enhance financial inclusion via an efficient service across multiple platforms which go beyond borders into their seven markets.

Atlas Mara, which has been in a bank acquisition spree across Africa has subsidiaries in Botswana, Germany, Mozambique, Zimbawe, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia with its headquarters located in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

“Delivering innovative services to accelerate financial inclusion and more efficiently service our customers is one of our core strategies.