Wiper party leader Kalonzo leaves law firm after disputes

Politics and policy

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. PHOTO | FILE

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has officially exited a law firm he helped found following a wave of fallouts among partners, which has affected its business.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

A notice in the Kenya Gazette said Mr Musyoka had exited the partnership of Musyoka, Wambua and Katiku Advocates through retirement. The firm was established in 1989. As of January 2009, it had four partners who are Kenyans.

A disagreement among the partners including William Musya Musyoka, John Katiku, Albert Simiyu Murambi and Paul Musili Wambua saw the winding up of the partnership some four years ago.

“Musyoka retired from the law firm of Musyoka, Wambua and Katiku Advocates where he was a consultant after retirement from the partnership with effect from August 3, 2015,” reads the notice.

Even after everyone went their separate ways, Wambua and Kitiku got embroiled in disputes, further exposing the rifts that existed among the law firm partners.

Mr Musyoka’s exit comes few months to the August polls where he hopes his name will be on ballot papers as the flag bearer of the newly unveiled National Super Alliance (NASA) party.