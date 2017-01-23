Quick response is key to brand recovering consumer confidence

Magazines

Shoppers at a Bata shop in Nairobi last December. The company last week asked customers who had bought low quality products from its stores to submit refund claims. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

Shoe manufacturer, Bata Kenya, last week asked customers who had bought low quality products from its stores to submit refund claims, days after consumers had taken to social media to air their grievances about its shoes, harming its brand trust.

Evidence shows that the swift move was an ideal first step, with the amount of time a business takes to react to such a crisis determining how fast it recovers consumer confidence.

“Restitution to purchasers and recalls undermine trust in a specific brand and it can take the company a long time to recover from the damage to its reputation, but it does not have to, if the company uses good crisis management tactics,” said Manpreet Hora, an assistant professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, College of Management, in a research report on What Companies Should do to Recover from Product Recalls.

Researchers at the institute, based in the US, in collaboration with the University of Manitoba, Canada, conducted a study which examined over 500 toy recalls between 1988 and 2007.

They found that a swift recall and restitution to purchasers can minimise harm to the company, helping it recover consumer confidence quickly and even improve customer satisfaction.

“Reducing the time it takes to handle a product malfunction will have a positive effect on consumers’ willingness to buy other products from the same company and if handled well, the stock price may recover to the same level as before the incident.”

Conversely, in cases where a company takes a long period to react to product malfunctions it risks losing consumer confidence, sometimes permanently.

An example of this was with car manufacturer Toyota. In 2009 the firm issued a recall of its vehicles following a series of accidents associated with floor mats interfering with the gas pedal.

Before the recall, a study conducted by German market research firm Gesellschaft für Konsumforschung (GfK) on brand disposition found that 83 per cent of consumers were positive about the brand while 17 per cent were negative about it.

Reaction period

“Prior to the recall, data collected showed consumers had tremendous confidence in the Toyota brand but it dropped when the recalls began. Positive brand disposition fell five points to 78 per cent and negative brand disposition rose five points to 22 per cent,” read the study report.

The drop in consumer confidence towards the brand could have been triggered by the firm’s reaction period, which came a full month after several incidents had been reported and gained widespread attention.

In 2010, following another recall by the car manufacturer, confidence in the brand dropped even further to 59 per cent, while negative feelings toward the brand rose to 41 per cent.

“After the second recall in January 2010 through April 2010, data collected showed that consumers’ positive feelings toward the Toyota brand dropped 19 points, while consumers’ negative feelings rose 19 points.