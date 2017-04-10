Corporate News Mastermind to benefit most from cigarettes tax cut

Alex Ravula smokes a cigarette at the smoking zone at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, June 12th, 2013. PHOTO | NMG

Mastermind Tobacco will be the biggest beneficiary of the tax reduction on unfiltered cigarettes, according to London-based investment bank Exotix.

Exotix says in a research note that Mastermind will gain the most because of its dominance in the low-end market with filter-less brands such as Rocket.

Its rival BAT #ticker:BAT will benefit little since unfiltered cigarettes account for about 10 per cent of its sales. Filter-less cigarettes will be taxed at the rate of Sh1.8 per stick, from Sh2.5 per stick.

“BATK’s Rooster-branded cigarettes are unfiltered. These make up a relatively small proportion of its portfolio, roughly 10 per cent according to management,” said Exotix.