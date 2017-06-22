Corporate US lawyer, church war over prime property intensifies

Ms Diane Quadrabaeum Hamrick. FILE PHOTO | NMG

An American lawyer laying claim to a multi-billion shilling property at the centre of a court battle obtained ownership documents through fraud, a Nakuru court heard on Wednesday.

Diane Quadrabaeum Hamrick and the United Methodist Church claim to own the United Methodist Mission School and other property situated in Lanet on the outskirts of Nakuru town.

The court heard that the United Methodist Church acquired land and built the school and other facilities in 2006.

Rev Carol Alois Ososo, the secretary to the United Methodist Church—Kenya, testified at the Nakuru Land and Environment Court that they acquired two parcels of land and built the facilities.

He said they constructed a two-storey building and started a school. They bought another three acress at Ng’ata on which they built a church.

“United Methodist Church of Kenya acquired two parcels of land where development plans were made and construction begun,”said Rev Ososo.

He said the property did not belong to Ms Hamrick, adding that the church owns the land where the school, an orphanage, a hospital and the church stand.

He said the church bought the two pieces of land between 2006 and 2009 and Rev Josam Kariuki started running the school immediately it was established.

He said that Rev Kariuki stopped running the institution when the church, through its board of management, appointed Rev Daniel Wanjau to take over.

Rev Wanjau later left after differing with Ms Hamrick.

The American lawyer has maintained that she is the rightful owner of the institution. Ms Hamrick, in court documents, avers that she bought 10.5 acres and built the school.

The church is embroiled in an ownership battle of the school and the other property with American NGO Partners in Child and Family Support and chairperson Hamrick, accusing them of dispossessing it of its property.

Ms Hamrick has said in court documents that she runs the NGO as its chair in Kenya.

She said she helped the church raise Sh2.5 million from the American parent NGO to buy land and set up the buildings, but not to own them.