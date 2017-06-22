Corporate US wind firm row puts Swazuri on the spot

National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri has been put on the spot for awarding a local energy firm 3,000 acres of land that the Lamu County had already allocated to American company Cordisons International for the construction of a Sh21 billion wind power plant.

Cordisons claims that the disputed land is part of 11,100 acres that the Lamu County had instructed Dr Swazuri to allocate to the American firm.

The US firm says Dr Swazuri’s move is part of a ploy to aid local firm Kenwind to hijack its wind power project and wants the Lamu High Court to intervene.

Cordisons has sued Dr Swazuri, the NLC, Land ministry, Lamu County and Attorney General as it seeks to quash a gazette notice published in August that greenlit Kenwind’s project.

Justice James Olola has issued a temporary order suspending the gazette notice, until Cordison’s suit has been heard.

Lamu County in its response says it approved Cordison’s project in 2012 and allocated 11,100 acres to the American firm, but that the NLC has now sought to hive off 3,000 acres and award it to Kenwind.

The NLC has thrown its weight behind Kenwind, arguing that the local firm has already obtained necessary approvals from the national government.

Dr Swazuri adds that Kenwind requires 3,000 acres, just a fraction of Cordison’s project.

Kenwind has partnered with Belgian firm Electrawinds to develop its wind plant.

The local firm has, however, faced opposition from residents who say the Lamu County Assembly bypassed the governor’s office when approving the project.